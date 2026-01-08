Tucker Carlson says Russia "essential" country for US

WASHINGTON, January 8. /TASS/. Russia is an "essential" country for the United States, so Washington should stop its undeclared war on Moscow that began in the wake of the special military operation, US journalist Tucker Carlson said in his online broadcast.

"Russia is essential to the United States," he said. "There is no argument for continuing a proxy war, which is what it is, United States versus Russia. We've been at war for four years. All of us are pretending we're not. We are."

In Carlson’s opinion, "there's no reason to continue that on the basis of America's national interest."

"That is not in our interest, and it never has been in our interest. And by the way, Russia is a Christian country, a remarkable country, a very serious country that we have a lot in common with, whether you like it or not," he said.

He also effectively called upon US political circles to stop demonizing Russia and its president Vladimir Putin.

"If Putin is our enemy, if Russia is our enemy, we cannot survive a global conflict. Sorry," he said. "We cannot survive a global conflict if Russia and China are aligned against us, period."

"The United States has to have a relationship with Russia in order to survive anything like that," Carlson added.