WASHINGTON, December 9. /TASS/. The updated National Security Strategy of the United States helps the American administration realistically reflects the negotiating picture in the Ukraine conflict, and puts Russia in a further advantageous position, Eldar Mamedov, an international politics expert, said.

"The new U.S. strategy demonstrates a sober understanding of power dynamics: Russia’s battlefield position grants it negotiating strength. If the initial offer proves insufficient, the logic of the NSS suggests Washington may be prepared to increase pressure on Kiev and Europe, or offer further assurances to Moscow, to achieve its paramount objective of ending the war," Mamedov said in a column he contributed to The American Conservative magazine.

"The strategy represents a rare window of opportunity for Moscow; seizing it would require foresight to move toward a stable, if wary, relationship with the United States.

"The document’s stark language, declaring an urgent priority to end the war in Ukraine, has been met with a mixture of outrage and denial from transatlantic elites. What these reactions reveal is a fundamental clash between entrenched transatlantic idealism and a resurgent American realism.

"For too long, U.S. policy has been driven by a moralistic ideology that subordinates national interest to the unrealizable goal of a total Ukrainian victory.

"The era of America underwriting Europe’s security fantasies is over. The new National Security Strategy demands a peace in Ukraine that serves American interests — prioritizing stability over maximalist justice, de-escalation over moral posturing, and the hard work of diplomacy over the seductive folly of endless war. It is a difficult but necessary correction, one that offers the only plausible path to saving what remains of Ukrainian sovereignty while averting a far wider, and potentially civilization-ending, disaster."

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday that the US National Security Strategy lays the foundation for the United States finding common ground on strategic stability with Russia. According to her, despite the general pragmatic approach to strategic security in the document, Russia observes some contradictory points.