Putin promises to visit Indonesia

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to visit Indonesia during talks with the country's leader, Prabowo Subianto, at the Kremlin.

During the talks, Subianto invited Putin to visit Indonesia, noting that perhaps the Russian leader could find time for this in 2026 or 2027. "Thank you very much, I will definitely do so," Putin responded.

"India should not be the only place you fly to," the Indonesian president joked. "With pleasure, thank you very much," the Russian leader replied with a smile.