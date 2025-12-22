Democrats to move to impeach Trump if they win Congress in 2026

WASHINGTON, December 22. /TASS/. The American Democratic Party will initiate impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump if it wins a majority in Congress after the 2026 midterm elections, Speaker of the House of Representatives, member of the Republican Party of the United States Mike Johnson said at the Turning Point USA event.

"Everything as have been said there, everything is on the line in the midterms of 2026, and we have much more to do. But if we lose the house majority, the radical left, as you have already heard, they are gonna impeach President Trump. They are gonna create absolute chaos. We cannot let it happen, and I know you won’t," he said as broadcast on YouTube.

Johnson pointed out that the Democratic Party intends to "dismantle" the foundations of the country, including those "evangelized" by American conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who died in September. Johnson promised to promote a bill on the installation of a statue of Kirk in the Capitol. Johnson called on the American people to promote the activist's principles, as it would "save the greatest nation."

In December, a member of the US House of Representatives Al Green (Democrat, Texas), submitted to the legislature a resolution on Trump's impeachment.

In 2019, the Democrats, who controlled the House of Representatives at that time, launched the procedure for removing Trump from office. When the case was referred to the Senate in 2020, most of the seats there belonged to Republicans, so the president was acquitted. In 2021, the Democrats made another unsuccessful attempt to impeach Trump.