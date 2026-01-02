Taiwan issue is a red line in China-US relations — Chinese Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. The situation surrounding Taiwan is a red line in China-US relations, Chinese Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui stated in an interview with TASS.

"The Taiwan issue is the core of China's key interests and the first red line in China-US relations that must not be crossed. China's resolve to safeguard its national sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity is unwavering," the diplomat noted.

"We urge the US side to strictly adhere to the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiques, fulfill the strict commitments made by the US leadership, and immediately cease its dangerous actions to arm Taiwan," the ambassador added.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told TASS that tensions in the Taiwan Strait could worsen. He stated that Taiwan is currently being used as a tool for military and strategic containment of China.