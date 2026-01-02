{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Taiwan issue is a red line in China-US relations — Chinese Ambassador to Russia

"The Taiwan issue is the core of China's key interests", Zhang Hanhui stated

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. The situation surrounding Taiwan is a red line in China-US relations, Chinese Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui stated in an interview with TASS.

"The Taiwan issue is the core of China's key interests and the first red line in China-US relations that must not be crossed. China's resolve to safeguard its national sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity is unwavering," the diplomat noted.

"We urge the US side to strictly adhere to the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiques, fulfill the strict commitments made by the US leadership, and immediately cease its dangerous actions to arm Taiwan," the ambassador added.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told TASS that tensions in the Taiwan Strait could worsen. He stated that Taiwan is currently being used as a tool for military and strategic containment of China.

UAE completes withdrawal of troops from Yemen — Defense Ministry
"The process has been conducted in a manner that ensured the safety of all personnel and carried out in coordination with all relevant partners," the ministry added
FACTBOX: Kremlin’s New Year magic begins with century-old fir
On December 23, Russia’s main New Year tree was set up in the Kremlin’s Cathedral Square, fully decorated and ready for the holidays
Putin names Mikhail Galuzin deputy foreign minister, dismissing him as ambassador to Japan
Mikhail Galuzin replaces Igor Morgulov who was appointed as Russia’s ambassador to China in September
Battlegroup West destroyed 46 heavy quadcopters — spokesman
Battlegroup servicemen also destroyed twelve unmanned surface vehicles
Ukraine under Zelensky has no right to exist as a state — Medvedchuk
The leader of the Other Ukraine movement Viktor Medvedchuk stressed that "the Ukrainian people should determine their future"
IN BRIEF: Ukrainian army carries out drone strike on civilians in Kherson Region
According to preliminary reports, over 24 people, including a child, were killed, and another 29 people, among them five kids, suffered injuries
Around 2,000 militants surrender in CAR under Russian-backed program
In many places, militants are in designated areas waiting for their turn to disarm, while they do not commit serious crimes, Dmitry Podolsky said
Attempts continue to expand Ukraine conflict to entire Europe — newspaper
Selvi believes that the forces supporting Ukraine are plotting to set Turkey and Russia against each other
Wealth of richest Russians rises by almost $24 bln in 2025 — Bloomberg
Alisher Usmanov, shareholder of Russia’s largest iron ore producer Metalloinvest, amassed $6.04 bln, with his fortune climbing to $19.3 bln
FIB Executive to study IOC recommendations on Russians’ access to tournaments
Although the FIB Congress agenda was finalized and published prior to the IOC's communication, Adamfi confirmed that the Executive Board will deliberate on this issue at its next meeting
Ukraine might cut gas imports from Russia thanks to joint deals with China
This was announced by the Ministry of Energy and Coalmining of Ukraine after a working meeting of Ukrainian coal and energy Minister with Chinese ambassador to Ukraine
Ukrainian intel chief appointed as head of Zelensky’s office
Meanwhile, Foreign Intelligence Service Chief Oleg Ivashchenko has been relieved from his post and appointed in Kirill Budanov’s stead
MAKS air show scheduled for 2026 and 2027
The event will be organized by the Russian ministry of industry and trade and the Rostec state corporation
Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian assault groups in Sumy Region
The enemy tried to counterattack near the settlement of Grabovskoye
Over 8,300 Aeroflot passengers celebrated New Year in flight
On the night of December 31 to January 1, Aeroflot operated 42 festive flights
Putin believes rumors of his 'palace' were used in scheme to brainwash Russians
Putin says the palace he allegedly owns doesn’t belong to him or his relatives
About 40 people killed in explosion at Swiss ski resort
According to the paper, at least 100 people have suffered injuries
Chechen police seize 3 kilos of heroin
The narcotics were seized during the Mak-2012 operation in the Shelkovskoi district
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes off Mexico’s coast
Twelve people suffered injuries
Saudi Arabia carries out strikes on airport in Yemeni city of Seiyun — TV
Yemeni Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Salah Al-Aqel confirmed the attacks
Russian forces eliminated 147 French mercenaries in Ukraine, Defense Ministry says
Overall, the Russian forces eliminated 5,962 foreign mercenaries, most of them from Poland
Ukraine is playing Russian roulette by attacking Putin's residence — magazine
Valeurs Actuelles notes the complete lack of response from Kiev's European allies
More than twenty survivors in Crans-Montana fire had severe burns — TV
The case in point is "very severe injuries" requiring treatment over a long period, Medical Director at the Morges Hospital Wassim Raffoul added
The ones 'doubting' victims in Ukrainian drone attack in Khorly have no conscience
"If there are doubts, these are only in respect of clean habits of the doubters," Official Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said
Ukrainian intel chief says he accepts Zelensky’s offer to lead his office
Dmitry Litvin, Vladimir Zelensky’s communications adviser, said earlier that formal procedures regarding Kirill Budanov’s appointment had already begun
Death toll in Ukraine’s attack on Khorly in Kherson Region rises to 27 people
Thirty-one people, among them five minors were taken to medical institutions with injuries of various severity, Russian Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said
Ukraine takes part in NATO Article 5 response drills for first time ever
Around 1,500 civil and military specialists took part in maneuvers all over Europe
Democrats to move to impeach Trump if they win Congress in 2026
Speaker of the House of Representatives, member of the Republican Party Mike Johnson pointed out that the Democratic Party intends to "dismantle" the foundations of the country
Kallas wants EU to enter into a war with Russia and China — Dmitriev
When you hear EU, just think Ursula & Kaja — that tells you everything you need to know," Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy wrote on the X social network
Death toll from Ukraine’s drone attack on village of Khorly in Kherson Region rises to 28
More than 100 people were in the cafe at the time of the attack, Governor Vladimir Saldo said
Tourist flow from Russia to North Korea to reach 7,000 people in 2025
Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov added that growth will continue
Russia calls upon OHCHR to publicly condemn Kiev’s terrorist attack
Russian Permanent to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva Gennady Gatilov emphasized that "concealing this tragedy would be tantamount to open complicity and participation"
Russian troops liberate nine communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russian forces delivered one massive and six combined strikes by precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles on Ukrainian military-industrial and energy sites over the past week in response to Kiev’s attacks on civilian facilities, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported
Special op, nuclear forces, Oreshnik and Burevestnik: what Putin told defense officials
The Russian president noted that Russia’s strategic nuclear forces will continue to play a key role in deterring aggression and maintaining the global balance of power
Novak: EU must undertake to guarantee Ukraine’s payment of debts for Russian gas
Ukraine’s debt to Russian state-controlled energy giant Gazprom totals $5.3 billion
Russian gas exports to Europe via TurkStream pipeline reach record levels in 2025
The previous peak of 1.68 billion cubic meters was recorded in October 2025
US to analyze intel about attack on Putin’s residence — UN envoy
AccoSuch Kiev’s actions would be "reckless or not helpful," Matthew Whittaker said
Russia's Avtovaz to bring Lada back to markets in Middle East, Asia, Latin America
Earlier, Maxim Sokolov announced the company’s plans to boost auto exports to 100,000 cars per year starting next decade
FACTBOX: New Year’s key traditions reviewed
The custom of decorating Christmas trees dates back to biblical myths
Russian army destroys Ukraine's underground bunkers in Zaporozhye Region
Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky stressed that the seizure of Gulyaipole would pave the way for the liberation of the entire Zaporozhye Region
Russia, Argentina sign several documents on strengthening cooperation
Russia is developing relations with Argentina in all areas - political, economic, and cultural
Dmitriev calls Europeans 'poor' after von der Leyen’s promise
"President of the European Commission promises to work even harder on Western civilization’s suicide in 2026," Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said
Attack on Putin's residence was guided by NATO systems, expert says
Andrey Marochko believes that disrupting negotiations on a peace settlement of the conflict was Kiev's primary aim in the attack
FACTBOX: Cities awarded Russia’s New Year’s capital title
Ryazan has taken on the title of the New Year’s capital for the second time during the project’s existence
Moscow shooter identified as European boxing champion Nikita Ivanov
This was reported by a representative of law enforcement agencies
Indian forces block movement of Chinese troops near Pangong Lake
Sources said that there had been no physical skirmishes
Zelensky maneuvering when he announces referendum on territories — Ukraine’s former PM
Nikolay Azarov also stressed that Vladimir Zelensky has never consulted the people of Ukraine
Ukraine’s elite drone unit could be behind terror attack on Kherson Region — governor
According to operational reconnaissance data, the Kiev regime deployed Birds of Madyar militants to the right bank of the Kherson Region, Vladimir Saldo said
Turkey continues to be top supplier of tangerines to Russian market
Top suppliers of tangerines to Russia also include South Africa, China, Egypt, and Morocco
Africa to become world leader in economic growth in 2026 — IMF
Despite the influx of foreign investment, some countries, such as the Central African Republic, will remain among the least electrified on the planet
Russia-EU relations may change under new European Commission — diplomat
"I don’t think that the Russia-EU dialogue is lost forever," Vladislav Maslennikov said
UN body calls for prompt investigation into attack on civilians in Kherson Region
"We are alarmed by reports of an attack on New Year’s Eve in Khorly, Kherson region, resulting in civilian casualties, including children, which raises questions about compliance with international humanitarian law," the OHCHR said
Over 500,000 Ukrainian troops killed or wounded in action in 2025
Besides, Russian forces destroyed 19 Ukrainian warplanes, over 50 missile systems, more than 67,000 drones, and over 6,500 tanks and other armored combat vehicles in 2025
EU refuses to believe Kiev's attack on Putin's residence
As EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas asserted, this is "a deliberate distraction" and its aim is to "derail real progress towards peace"
TASS publishes footage from scene of Ukrainian attack on hotel, cafe in Khorly
Footage from the tragedy’s aftermath has been released by the agency, depicting the extent of the destruction
EU’s decision on loan to Ukraine deals major blow to Zelensky, allies — newspaper
From a technical standpoint, this is a relief, but politically it is a defeat for Zelensky and his European allies, who promised to make Moscow pay, but in reality, settled for a compromise
Russian government extends parallel import mechanism through 2026
The list of goods permitted for parallel import will be reduced in categories where Russian manufacturers or companies from friendly countries have largely replaced firms from unfriendly countries, namely in cosmetics, electronics, and light industry, the ministry said
First day of 2026 was coldest in Russia’s Siberia
The temperature reached minus 53.1 degrees Celsius at the Iema weather station in the Sakha Region
Kiev prepared for attack on cafe in Khorly in advance — expert
Military expert Vitaly Kiselev condemned the attack, describing it as "not just a terrorist act but a tragic reflection of the 21st century’s brutal realities"
Putin calls Crimea's reunification with Russia historical
The Russian president begins his annual state of the nation address thanking all Russians for support and solidarity in landmark moments when the country’s future is being decided
Emergency regime declared in Nevelsky District of Sakhalin where vessel runs aground
The ministry notes that there is currently no fuel spill
Head of Russian delegation in Vienna talks about obscenity of Europeans at OSCE site
Head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control Yulia Zhdanova also noted that "there is a total degradation of the negotiating culture among the Europeans"
Russia to provide decoded data from Ukrainian drone to US — Defense Ministry
According to the ministry, Russian intelligence officers examining the navigation system of one of the Ukrainian drones shot down during the attack managed to extract the file containing flight plan data
Putin noted good prospects in nuclear sphere for Russia, Indonesia
The Russian president added that relations between Moscow and Jakarta are also on the rise in the humanitarian sphere
British, EU intelligence behind attack on Kherson Region — Akhmat commandoes' chief says
Lieutenant-General Apty Alaudinov noted that Ukraine is reporting to US President Donald Trump its readiness to sign a peace agreement, while simultaneously taking actions that provoke the Russian side to retaliate
UN chief concerned about rising toll on civilians in Ukraine conflict — spokesperson
According to the spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, the UN chief "reiterates the importance of a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire as a first step towards a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in Ukraine, in line with the UN Charter, international law and relevant UN resolutions"
Europe’s LNG imports hit record 142 bln cubic meters in 2025
In December, LNG imports also hit a record 12.7 billion cubic meters
Bulgaria should support efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine — president
Rumen Radev noted that 2025 brought the first hopes for ending the conflict
National defense system guarantees territorial integrity — Maduro
President Nicolas Maduro stressed that the authorities of Venezuela have all the required resources and mechanisms to protect the country’s sovereignty
US to allocate $500 mln for military bases in Poland
Warsaw plans to spend $250 mln on US military facilities in Poland annually until 2035
US interference in Iran’s affairs may destabilize entire region — security official
US President Donald Trump wrote earlier on January 2 on his Truth Social media platform that "If Iran shots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue"
Zelensky, in impotent rage, decided to take it out on civilians — Russian MFA
The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case over a terrorist act
Photos, videos point to firework sparkers as cause of fire in Crans-Montana
According to the newspaper, photos and videos show several people hold large champagne bottles over their heads, with firework sparkers attached to them, sparks reached ceiling at a certain point of time and sound-proof acoustic panels caught fire
Professor Jeffrey Sachs is right: Ukraine risks losing Odessa, says Duma member
According to Alexey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Ukraine is losing ground every day
Temporary restrictions imposed in Moscow’s Vnukovo, Zhukovsky airports
According to the online schedule, ten flights en route to Vnukovo were diverted to other airports in Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod and St. Petersburg
Ukraine to face inevitable retaliation for attack on Kherson Region — Medvedev
In his view, Banderites must be eliminated wherever they are, be it Ukraine or Europe
Trump and Netanyahu discussed possible strikes on Iran in 2026 — Axios
According to the official, Trump would likely support such strikes if the US finds that Iran is taking concrete steps to restore its nuclear program
Trump says US ready to come to rescue of ‘peaceful protesters’ in Iran
"We are locked and loaded and ready to go," the US president said
Russian Su-34 bomber strikes Ukrainian manpower, equipment by glide bombs
After receiving a confirmation from reconnaissance about the target destruction, the crew safely returned to its airfield of departure, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Netherlands set course for militarization in 2025 — Russian Ambassador
The case in point is not only the sharp rise in defense spending but also the systemic integration of the country with strategic and operational planning of NATO, Russian Ambassador to the kingdom Vladimir Tarabrin said
Russia downs 168 Ukrainian UAVs over regions overnight — Defense Ministry
61 of them were destroyed over the territory of the Bryansk Region
First list of those killed by Kiev’s drone strike on seaside cafe published
Identification of all other victims will be possible only after a special genetic examination
Number of people hospitalized to Crimea after Kiev’s attack on Kherson Region rises to 14
Two patients are in severe condition, Crimea’s Health Ministry reported
Ford files two trademark applications in Russia
In 2022, the American corporation Ford suspended its operations in Russia due to events in Ukraine
FACTBOX: Celebrities who passed away in 2025
In 2025, a great many well-known politicians, statesmen, scientists and cultural figures passed away
Deputy OSCE envoy points to persecution of Russian speakers in Baltic States, Ukraine
Alexander Volgarev noted that national radicals and right-wing extremists, with the support of political elites, were waging a "war" on monuments dedicated to Soviet liberators
Ukraine lost about twenty fighter jets in 2025
Kiev also lost at least eight Su-27 and ten MiG-29 airplanes over the last year
Over 100,000 consumers left without power in Ukraine’s western Volyn Region
Air raid sirens went off in the region last night; local media outlets reported explosions in the town of Lutsk
Pro-Palestine activists smash up factory in UK over weapons supplies to Israel
The activists also left graffiti that said "There’s only one way this ends"
Preparation of Russia’s energy strategy until 2050 is in its final stage — PM Mishustin
The prime minister emphasized that increasing the energy and resource efficiency of the Russian economy is of paramount importance for the further sustainable development of the country
CSTO refutes information about Tajikistan’s appeal for assistance
The organization noted that Tajikistan’s interaction with its CSTO allies in the context of strengthening the border with Afghanistan is based on the relevant targeted interstate program approved at the 2024 session of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Astana
No existing missile defense system can counter Oreshnik — US expert
Theodore Postol also vehemently rejected suggestions that the Oreshnik system represents previous outdated developments of Moscow
Putin orders to expand security belt on border with Ukraine in 2026
"This is a very important task," the Russian president said
Air defenses intercept 64 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight
Twenty of them were destroyed in the Samara Region
Dmitriev asks whether Western media cover tragedy in Kherson Region
Kirill Dmitriev wrote this on the X, making a repost of a blogger that wrote about the terrorist attack in Khorly
Russia’s Aerospace Forces down Ukraine’s Su-27 fighter jet
In addition, Russian air defenses downed a smart bomb and 250 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles
Supreme leader’s advisor issues tough warning to anyone threatening Iran’s security
"Every hand of intervention that approaches Iranian security with excuses will be cut off with a regrettable response before it arrives," Ali Shamkhani wrote in an X post
Oreshnik missile system assumes combat duty in Belarus — Russia’s top brass
The Oreshnik road-mobile intermediate-range missile system was employed for the first time in November 2024
NATO’s activity at borders of Russia, Belarus fraught with direct military clash — envoy
This situation persists because many in Europe exploit the false factor of the Russian threat to consolidate the NATO/EU ranks around the continued military support for Ukraine, Head of the Russian delegation at talks in Vienna on military security and arms control Yulia Zhdanova said
