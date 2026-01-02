Saudi Arabia carries out strikes on airport in Yemeni city of Seiyun — TV

DUBAI, January 2. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia’s air force has carried out a series of strikes on the airport in the city of Seiyun in Yemen’s eastern Hadhramaut Governorate, the AIC TV channel, linked to separatists from the Southern Transitional Council (STC), reported.

According to the broadcaster, the Saudi air force conducted at least three strikes on the airport. Yemeni Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Salah Al-Aqel confirmed the attacks to Sky News Arabia.

Earlier on Friday, Hadhramaut Governor Salem Al-Khanbashi announced the start of an operation to transfer the STC-controlled military camps to government forces.

The situation in Yemen escalated after separatists from the Southern Transitional Council, backed by the United Arab Emirates, took control over the Hadhramaut and Al Mahrah governorates. According to STC leader Aidarus al-Zoubaidi, next-stage plans include establishing institutions of a future state in southern Yemen. On December 27, Rashad Muhammad al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, requested military assistance from the Saudi-led coalition. Overnight to Tuesday, the Saudi-led coalition carried out an airstrike on two ships sailing from the United Arab Emirates to the Yemeni port of Mukalla without official authorization.

Later, al-Alimi signed a decree terminating a joint defense agreement with the UAE, and demanded that Emirate forces be withdrawn from the country in 24 hours. The Saudi Foreign Ministry, in turn, accused the UAE of supporting the riot in eastern Yemen, slamming this as a threat to Saudi Arabia’s national security.