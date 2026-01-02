The Hague's policy of supporting Kiev leads to its deep involvement in conflict — diplomat

THE HAGUE, January 3. /TASS/. The Netherlands is becoming increasingly involved in the Ukrainian conflict due to The Hague's policy of shifting from political support for Kiev to direct logistical support, Vladimir Tarabrin, Russia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands, said an interview with TASS.

"In fact, the Netherlands is becoming increasingly involved in the conflict, shifting from political support [for Kiev] to direct participation in its logistical support," Tarabrin said.

He added that The Hague prefers to ignore the obvious consequences of this policy, including the prolongation of hostilities and the ever-increasing loss of life.

As the diplomat noted, in this context, the recent decision by the Dutch authorities to allocate another tranche of 700 million euros to support Kiev can be considered "the next link" in a chain of steps aimed at further escalating the conflict.

"Based on the authorities' statements and actions in recent months, there is every reason to believe that the new government, even while still in the process of formation, will continue its course of military support for Ukraine. The promise to allocate 700 million euros to Kiev in the first months of the [new] year clearly demonstrates that The Hague does not intend to wait for the completion of domestic political procedures and views assistance to Kiev as an absolute priority," the ambassador stressed.

On December 8, 2025, Acting Ministers of Finance Eelko Heijnen, Defense Ruben Brekelmans, and Foreign Affairs David van Weel sent a letter to the Dutch Parliament announcing their decision to allocate 700 million euros in additional aid to Ukraine in the near future.

They clarified that the decision was the first step in implementing the plan adopted by parliament by the largest opposition faction, the Green Left and the Labour Party, which calls for setting aside an additional 2 billion euros in support for Kiev for 2026. As the government noted, the Netherlands provides Ukraine with approximately 3.5 billion euros annually. However, 2 billion euros from next year's budget has already been spent in 2025.