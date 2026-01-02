Death toll from Ukraine’s drone attack on village of Khorly in Kherson Region rises to 28

GENICHESK, January 2. /TASS/. The number of civilians killed in the Ukrainian army’s drone attack on a cafe and a hotel in the village of Khorly in the Kherson Region has risen to 28, Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

"Three people died in the hospital today so the number of those killed now stands at 28. More than 100 people were in the cafe at the time of the attack, and over 60 were affected," he specified.

Saldo said on January 1 that the Ukrainian armed forces had carried out a deliberate drone strike on a cafe and a hotel in Khorly, where civilians were celebrating the New Year. As many as 31 people, including five children, were taken to the hospital with injuries.