Putin noted good prospects in nuclear sphere for Russia, Indonesia

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted good prospects for cooperation between Russia and Indonesia in the nuclear power sphere.

"We have very good prospects in the energy sphere, including nuclear power generation. I know such plans are in your country and if you consider possible to engage our specialists, we are always at your disposal," the Russian leader said during talks with his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto.

Relations between Russia and Indonesia are also on the rise in the humanitarian sphere and the number of tourists is growing from both sides, the Russian President added.