PREVIEW: Digital ruble greenlit for Russian budget revenues

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Since January 1, 2026, it has become possible in Russia to use the digital ruble when transferring revenues to the budgets of the budget system of the Russian Federation.

It is also possible to transfer funds in digital currency to federal budgetary and autonomous institutions. The relevant provisions of paragraph 2 of Article 3 of the Federal Law "On Amendments to the Budget Code of the Russian Federation" came into force on January 1.

The mass introduction of the digital ruble for all categories of users is planned from September 2026.

In September 2025, an experiment on making payments from the federal budget in digital rubles was successfully completed as part of a pilot project for introduction of the digital ruble into the budget process. Payments in digital rubles were credited at that time at the accounts of clients opened on the digital ruble platform, the operator of which is the Bank of Russia. The transactions were carried out using the digital ruble account of the Federal Treasury.

The digital ruble is the third form of the Russian national currency, in addition to cash and non-cash ones, which is issued, regulated and guaranteed by the Bank of Russia.