Chief of Russian General Staff inspects Battlegroup North

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. Chief of the Russian General Staff Army Gen. Valery Gerasimov has inspected the battlegroup North and heard a report from its commander, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Russian First Deputy Defense Minister Army Gen. Valery Gerasimov has inspected the progress of combat missions carried out by Battlegroup North’s formations and units," the ministry said in a statement.

"During the work at the command post, the chief of the Russian General Staff has heard reports from the commander of the group, Col. Gen. Yevgeny Nikiforov, about the current situation in the zone of responsibility, and was briefed by commanders of formations and other officials about the results of their combat work," the statement reads.