Russia's international reserves up by $10 bln in a week to $619.7 bln — regulator

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russia's international reserves amounted to $619.7 billion as of January 24, 2025 having increased by $10 billion in a week, the Bank of Russia reported.

"International reserves as of the close of business on January 24, 2025 stood at $619.7 bln, having increased over the week by $10 bln or by 1.6%, predominantly as a result of positive revaluation," the regulator informed.

As of January 17, the volume of reserves amounted to $609.7 billion.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. The target level of the Central Bank for international reserves is $500 bln.

After the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Western countries imposed sanctions against the Bank of Russia. In addition to freezing the gold and foreign exchange reserves of the Russian Federation, all operations related to the management of the reserves and assets of the Central Bank, as well as operations with any legal entity acting on behalf of or on the instructions of the Central Bank, were banned.