Extradition to Ukraine poses threat to Russian archaeologist’s life — relatives

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Extradition to Ukraine poses a direct threat to the life of Russian archaeologist Alexander Butyagin, his relatives reported on Telegram.

"The lawyers believe that the proceedings in Ukraine may not meet the standards of a fair trial under <…> the European Convention on Human Rights. In particular, the question of Butyagin’s guilt will be decided without conducting basic investigative actions. <...> The defense is convinced that extradition poses not only the risk of an unfair trial for Butyagin, but also a direct threat to his life and health if he is placed in a Ukrainian pre-trial detention center," the statement said.