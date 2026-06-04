US actor sees culture as best way to repair Moscow-Washington ties

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Culture is the best way to improve relations between Russia and the United States, US actor and Russian Foreign Ministry Special Representative for Russia-US Cultural Links, Cultural and Historical Heritage Steven Seagal said during a panel discussion titled Russia-US: A Cultural Dialogue held as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We can, as Russians or as Americans, bring people together so that we can have fair dialogue or a meeting place that's neutral, where we can have fair dialogue. And I think, once again, that one of the greatest avenues to be able to do this is through culture, and art, and film, and music. And so these are the things that I'm looking forward to working on very hard in Russia. And hopefully, if I could be allowed, in America, too," Seagal pointed out.

Seagal added that his dream is to build ties between Russia and the US. "One of my dreams is to be able to reach out to America and to make movies and bring ballet around the world, and bring movies around the world," he noted.

SPIEF

The 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 3-6 and is the 29th edition. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.