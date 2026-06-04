Ukrainian attack kills two, injures three civilians in Belgorod Region over past 24 hours

BELGOROD, June 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked Russia’s Belgorod Region nearly 100 times over the past 24 hours, killing two civilians and injuring three more, Acting Governor Alexander Shuvayev reported on Max.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces attacked the Belgorod Region 99 times. <...> Unfortunately, two civilians were killed in the Graivoronsky and Volokonovsky districts. <...> Three people were injured in the Rakityansky, Shebekinsky, and Yakovlevsky districts. Two of them were taken to hospital," he wrote.

The Alekseevsky, Belgorodsky, Borisovsky, Valuisky, Veidelevsky, Volokonovsky, Graivoronsky, Ivnyansky, Krasnoyaruzhsky, Novooskolsky, Prokhorovsky, Rakityansky, Rovensky, Starooskolsky, Shebekinsky, and Yakovlevsky districts were attacked. The Ukrainian military shelled the region eight times using aircraft, artillery, and multiple launch rocket systems, and also dropped explosives from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) three times.

According to Shuvayev, 116 Ukrainian drones were also downed over the past day.