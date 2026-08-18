Relations between Russia and Myanmar grow trusting — Putin

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The relations between Russia and Myanmar, established back in 1948, have been developing positively for many years, and in recent years they have become more trust-based, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during negotiations with the leader of Myanmar, Min Aung Hlaing, who arrived in Moscow on an official visit.

"Relations between our countries were established back in 1948 and have been developing steadily ever since. In recent years, [they] have taken on a particularly trust-based character," Putin said.

The Russian leader thanked his counterpart for his assistance in developing Russia’s relations with ASEAN and emphasized that the countries are actively cooperating on the international stage.

"Mr. President, we are very glad to see you. Welcome," he added.