Ukraine loses 674 aircraft during special military operation — top brass

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has lost 674 aircraft since the start of the Russian special military operation, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry earlier reported that the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a MiG-29 fighter of the Ukrainian air force.

"Since the start of the special military operation, Russian forces have destroyed a total of 674 Ukrainian aircraft, 284 helicopters, 212,445 unmanned aerial vehicles, 669 anti-aircraft missile systems, 30,624 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,774 multiple-launch rocket systems, 36,186 field artillery weapons and mortars, and 69,581 special military vehicles," the Defense Ministry stated.