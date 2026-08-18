Trump’s indecisiveness about Kiev envoy reflects cautious approach to Ukraine — expert

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has been delaying the appointment of an ambassador to Ukraine because he's taking a cautious approach with regard to Kiev, Andrey Bystritsky, Chairman of the Board of the Foundation for Development and Support of the Valdai International Discussion Club, told TASS.

"Trump is clearly trying to be careful where Ukraine is concerned, but in this case, Trump is a rational politician who tackles rational political challenges using whatever methods are available. An ambassador is a serious figure, especially regarding the United States, and the individual in question must be up to the task," he said.

The US Department of State said in April 2025 that US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, who had been appointed by the US previous president, Joe Biden, in April 2022, was resigning.