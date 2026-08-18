ROME, August 18. /TASS/. Ukraine can fly as many drones as it likes at Moscow, but that will not turn the conflict in its favor, Italian expert, political analyst, and professor Alessandro Orsini wrote in an article for Il Fatto quotidiano.

"Drones sent toward Moscow will not tilt the balance of power in the conflict. The gradual depletion of Patriot missiles and the shortage of people on the frontline are a problem for Zelensky," he wrote, adding that Zelensky calls for a temporary ceasefire along the combat engagement line, a move Russia objects.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that the Russian side will not freeze the frontline as a condition for starting peace talks.

"This proves that Zelensky is losing the war, while Russia is winning. Those who call for freezing the conflict are losing. Those who refuse are winning," Orsini stressed.

Reuters reported earlier, citing its sources, that Ukraine had proposed to Russia to mutually cease attacks on civilian targets in the Black Sea. According to the agency, the proposal was conveyed via a third party. Russia has not yet responded. Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told journalists that Russia has not yet received any formal proposals regarding a moratorium on combat operations in the Black Sea.