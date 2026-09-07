LUGANSK, September 7. /TASS/. Units of the Ukrainian armed forces have gone on the defensive in most sectors of the special military operation zone due to pressure from advancing Russian troops, said military expert Andrey Marochko.

Marochko reported earlier that Russian forces had significantly increased the pace of their advance in virtually all directions. Compared to the last week of August, twice as many settlements have been liberated and more than 100 square kilometers of territory have been brought under control.

"To stabilize the situation along the vast majority of the frontline sections, the enemy has gone on the defensive. During their maneuvering operations, Ukrainian armed formations have practically abandoned the use of heavy armored vehicles and have increasingly switched to motor vehicles and light armored personnel carriers," he wrote on his VKontakte social media page.

Marochko added that Ukrainian troops were forced to abandon their armored vehicles due to strikes by Russian drone operators, as well as a fuel shortage. "Due to logistical disruptions in a number of areas, Ukrainian combatants have begun to experience an acute shortage of drinking water and food," he noted.