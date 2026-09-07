Norway deploys artillery battalion on border with Russia — ambassador

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Norway has deployed an artillery battalion consisting of four K9 self-propelled howitzers manufactured by the Republic of Korea, with a firing range of up to 40 km, near the border with Russia, Russian Ambassador to Oslo Nikolay Korchunov told Izvestia.

"Another 24 such systems will be delivered to the Finnmark brigade by the end of 2028. By 2030, the Norwegian Armed Forces will receive 16 launchers of the South Korean K239 Chunmoo multiple rocket launcher system and missiles with a range of up to 500 km," the diplomat said.

In addition, Norway plans to establish a separate artillery battalion in the northern Norwegian county of Troms. "The Northern Fleet and Russia's strategic facilities on the Kola Peninsula will come within range," he specified.