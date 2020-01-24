Ten Su-34 fighter-bombers hold maneuverable aerial battle in Urals drills

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The crews of ten Su-34 multirole fighter-bombers from Russia’s Central Military District practiced the elements of a maneuverable aerial battle, employing air-launched weapons at a practice range in the Kurgan Region in the Urals, the District’s press office reported on Friday.

"During the flight day, the crews of the Su-34 multirole fighter-bombers from the composite air regiment practiced complex aerobatic maneuvers, moving in parallel flight paths in leader-wingman pairs at a speed of up to 1,900 km/h," the press office said in a statement.

"During the flight, the crews performed turns at maximum and after-burner modes of the engine, practiced diving and upward spirals and also combat turns in pairs at an altitude of 300 meters to 5,000 meters," the statement says.

The crews of fighter-bombers destroyed a column of the notional enemy’s armored vehicles, dropping bombs on ground targets, according to the statement.

"The drills involved the crews of ten Su-34 fighter-bombers and more than 50 flight and ground personnel of the composite air regiment stationed in the Chelyabinsk Region," the press office specified.

The Su-34 multirole supersonic fighter-bomber is designated to effectively strike enemy ground and air targets day and night in any weather conditions.

The Su-34 carries long-range air-to-surface and air-to-air missile armament with the multi-channel employment capability. The Su-34 has an operating range of 4,000 km, can develop a maximum speed of 1,900 km/h and is capable of carrying a weapon payload of up to 8 tonnes. The Su-34 is half as noisy as earlier models.