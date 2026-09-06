Kushner describers meeting with Putin as ‘constructive and substantive’

WASHINGTON, September 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law has described talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as "constructive and substantive."

"This was a very constructive and substantive meeting," he told a news conference after talks with Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev. "With President Putin, we went through a lot of the ideas that hadn't worked to date, and we really tried to think about what would the elements be that are needed for this durable peace [in Ukraine] that we've spoken about, and what are the things that Russia can gain from it, what are the things that Ukraine can gain from it, and what are the things that the world can gain from it."

"It was a very good dialog. We (US negotiators - TASS) asked a lot of questions. He (Putin - TASS) asked a lot of questions, and I think it's very, very important to be discussing this now," he added.