MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces over the past 24 hours shot down four guided aerial bombs and 400 enemy fixed-wing UAVs, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Air defense forces shot down four guided aerial bombs and 400 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," they stated.

In total, according to the ministry, since the beginning of the special military operation, the following have been destroyed: 674 aircraft, 284 helicopters, 228,893 unmanned aerial vehicles, 672 surface-to-air missile systems, 30,837 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,776 multiple rocket launcher vehicles, 36,385 field artillery guns and mortars, and 71,183 units of special military automotive equipment.

In addition, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that units of the Ukrainian military lost approximately 1,315 military personnel in the special military operation zone over the past 24 hours. Thus, Ukrainian losses in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup North amounted to up to 200 military personnel, Battlegroup West - up to 190, Battlegroup South - over 145, Battlegroup Center - over 405, Battlegroup East - up to 325, and Battlegroup Dnepr - up to 50 military personnel.

Finally, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian troops struck transport and logistics infrastructure facilities of Ukraine used by the Ukrainian military. "Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of Russia’s battlegroups struck Ukraine's transport and logistics infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian military, production workshops, storage sites for unmanned aerial vehicles and their components, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 144 areas," they stated.