UN welcomes any efforts toward talks between Russia, Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS, September 6. /TASS/. The United Nations supports any efforts to organize talks between Russia and Ukraine, Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Farhan Haq told TASS.

"We encourage all efforts towards negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation," he said, commenting on the visits by the US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Moscow and Kiev.

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said earlier that Witkoff and Kushner had promised to voice assessments expressed by Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding possible ways of the conflict settlement during their talks in Kiev.