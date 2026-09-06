Trump says he earns hundreds of billions of dollars from stocks for US, not for himself

WASHINGTON, September 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump stated that he earns hundreds of billions of dollars in income from stocks not for himself, but for his country.

"I do this for our country, not myself. I’ve made hundreds of billions of dollars on stocks, and many other type holdings, for the US, not myself," the US leader wrote in a post on his Truth Social page.

Trump emphasized that Democrats are criticizing him for this. "[It’s] very unfair, but what can you do!" the US president concluded.

In late August, Bloomberg reported that Trump had made more than 1,000 securities transactions in June, totaling between $78.1 million and $263.1 million. The largest transaction was the sale of shares in the investment firm Vanguard Group on June 22, worth between $5 million and $25 million. In 2025, Trump made more than 21,000 trades, worth between $600 million and $1.86 billion, buying and selling some securities on the same day.