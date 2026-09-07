Trump supports renaming New Mexico to New America

WASHINGTON, September 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump expressed support for a proposal to rename New Mexico "New America" on his Truth Social page.

"Many people suggested changing the name of New Mexico, one of the great vote cheating states of all time, to New America. So much more prestigious and beautiful for the people of that potentially incredible state. Wow, I love it!" the US leader wrote. An AI-generated video accompanying the post shows the president changing the state’s name on a roadside sign in New Mexico while dancing to the Village People’s hit "YMCA."

According to the US Constitution, the federal government cannot change state names; this is the prerogative of state authorities and residents. After the new name is approved by the state legislature and then by the population in a referendum, the relevant amendments must be made to state law. If the proposal is approved, state authorities will inform Congress and the US government of the changes. New Mexico media outlets have reported that residents do not support renaming the state.

Previously, the president signed executive orders renaming the Gulf of Mexico and Lake Ontario the Gulf of America and Lake America, respectively. These orders change how the federal government and federal maps refer to these places. However, future presidents could sign executive orders reversing these changes.