IAEA loses access to Iranian nuclear sites due to US, Israel — MFA

TEHRAN, September 7. /TASS/. Iran has restricted access to its nuclear facilities for inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) amid the US and Israeli aggression against the country, the Islamic Republic’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"Western countries’ demands are totally unreasonable, as restrictions on IAEA access to nuclear facilities are a direct consequence of the criminal and aggressive actions by the United States and the Zionist regime (Israel - TASS) against Iran’s nuclear centers," the Iranian diplomat said at a news conference.

According to Baghaei, attempts by European countries to repeatedly submit the Iranian nuclear dossier for consideration to the UN Security Council (UNSC) contradict their own statements from last fall about reinstating UNSC sanctions. "This proves how right the positions of Iran, China, and Russia about the illegitimacy and inapplicability of this [snapback] mechanism are," he added.