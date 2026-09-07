IN BRIEF: Production, loading complex in Izmail, patrol boat hit in Russian strikes

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russia continued to strike port infrastructure and sea vessels used in the interests of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry has reported.

In the port of Izmail, a production and loading complex was struck, which was used for unloading military cargo delivered to Kiev by Western countries from vessels.

TASS has compiled the main information on the results of the strikes.

Defense Ministry statement

- Russian forces continue to deliver strikes on port infrastructure and sea vessels used in the interests of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Struck targets

- According to the ministry, on the evening of September 6, strike drones struck the Mavka dry cargo vessel with military equipment in the port of Chernomorsk.

- On the morning of September 7, strike drones struck a production and loading complex in the port of Izmail, which was used for unloading military cargo delivered to Ukraine by Western countries from vessels.

- In addition, a patrol boat used for escorting vessels with military cargo was struck in the Black Sea.

Previous strikes

- On September 6, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian forces had struck two logistics centers in the Odessa region with Geran-4 Seeker drones.

- In addition, strike drones struck a dry cargo vessel with military equipment delivered to Kiev by Western countries in the Black Sea.