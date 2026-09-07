Rosoboronexport signs contracts worth more than $13 billion in first half of year — CEO

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The total value of export contracts signed by Russia’s arms exporter Rosoboronexport since the beginning of 2026 has exceeded $13 billion, Chairman of Soyuzmash (the Union of Russian Machine Builders) and Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev told TASS in the run-up to the El Alamein International Airshow 2026 in Egypt.

"In the first half of 2026, Rosoboronexport signed export contracts worth more than $13 billion. This amount is equal to the figure for the entire year of 2025," he said.

The El Alamein International Airshow 2026 will take place at El Alamein International Airport in Egypt on September 8-10.