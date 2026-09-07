MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Roughly 1,700 Ukrainian militants are encircled in the Kharkov Region and the enemy lost up to 40 troops in this are over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Some 1,700 militants are encircled at the moment. Over the past 24 hours, the enemy lost up to 40 troops, an armored combat vehicle, two pickup trucks and three quads. The enemy has not attempted to break out of the encirclement," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian troops tighten encirclement in Kharkov Region

Russia’s Armed Forces in the Kharkov Region continue to tighten the encirclement and destroy Ukrainian troops near Varvarovka, Malaya Volchya, Nefedovka, and Chernoye, the Defense Ministry said.

"Units of the Battlegroup North in the Kharkov Region continue to tighten the encirclement and destroy enemy formations near Varvarovka, Malaya Volchya, Nefedovka, and Chernoye in the Kharkov Region," the news release reads.

Russia struck transport, logistics infrastructure facilities used by Ukrainian army

Russian forces struck Ukrainian transport and logistics infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational-tactical aviation, combat unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces’ battlegroups struck Ukrainian transport and logistics infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, storage sites for unmanned aerial vehicles and their components, and temporary deployment points for Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 areas," the report said.

Russian air defenses intercept 498 Ukrainian UAVs, two smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 498 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and two smart bombs over the past 24 hours, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down two guided aerial bombs and 498 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

Ukrainian forces lose two British-made Snatch, Husky TSV armored vehicles

Ukrainian forces lost two British-made Snatch and Husky TSV armored combat vehicles over the past day in the areas of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroups West and South, according to a Russian Defense Ministry report.

"Enemy losses amounted to more than 170 troops, a British-made Snatch armored combat vehicle, 12 vehicles and three artillery pieces. <…> The enemy lost more than 200 troops, a British-made Husky TSV armored combat vehicle, 23 vehicles, and two field artillery guns," the ministry said.

Ukrainian forces lose around 1,225 troops over past day – Russian Defense Ministry

Ukrainian forces lost around 1,225 troops over the past day as a result of operations by Russian battlegroups in the special military operation zone, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the enemy lost up to 190 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 170 – Battlegroup West, more than 200 – Battlegroup South, up to 360 – Battlegroup Center, up to 275 in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup East, and more than 30 – Battlegroup Dnepr.

Russian forces tighten Ukrainian encirclement in Volchansk – defense source

The Russian army is tightening the encirclement of a Ukrainian military group in the eastern part of the Volchansk in the Kharkov Region, defense sources told TASS.

"Assault units of the battlegroup North are tightening the encirclement and advancing through eastern settlements," a source noted.

The systematic elimination of the encircled Ukrainian troops continues in the Volchansk sector. Over the past week, more than 20 pieces of enemy equipment, including armored vehicles, have been destroyed during attempts to break through the encirclement, the source added.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin reported that another enemy group of up to 2,000 troops had been encircled in the northeastern part of the Kharkov Region. The encirclement covers an area of 460 square kilometers and includes 27 settlements. Eliminating it will allow the front line to be pushed back at least 20 kilometers from the border areas of the Belgorod Region, the president noted.

Russia takes control of more than 100 sq km of territory in special op over week – expert

Last week, Russian troops stepped up their advance in the special military operations zone in Ukraine and took control of more than 100 square kilometers of territory, military expert Andrey Marochko reported.

Marochko noted that last week, Russian forces took control of 15 settlements: three in the Sumy Region, four in the Kharkov Region, six in the Donetsk People’s Republic, and two in the Zaporozhye Region.

"During the reporting period, the Russian Armed Forces significantly increased the pace of their advance in virtually all directions. Compared to the last week of August, twice as many settlements have been liberated and more than 100 square kilometers of territory have been placed under control," he wrote on his VKontakte social media page.

Russia strikes production, loading complex in port of Izmail

Russian military personnel struck a production and loading complex in the port of Izmail used for unloading military cargo from vessels this morning, the Defense Ministry has reported.

"This morning, strike drones struck: in the port of Izmail -- a production and loading complex that was used for unloading military cargo delivered to the Ukrainian military by Western countries from vessels," the ministry said.

Russia strikes Ukrainian patrol boat in Black Sea

Russian military personnel have struck a patrol boat in the Black Sea that was being used to escort vessels carrying military cargo, the Defense Ministry has reported.

"In the Black Sea, [we struck] a patrol boat used for escorting vessels with military cargo," the ministry said.

Russia strikes vessel Mavka with military equipment in Chernomorsk

Russian military personnel on the evening of September 6 struck the sea vessel Mavka with military equipment in the port of Chernomorsk, the Defense Ministry reported.

"Russia’s armed forces continue to deliver strikes on port infrastructure and sea vessels used in Ukraine’s interests. On the evening of September 6, strike drones struck the Mavka dry cargo vessel with military equipment in the port of Chernomorsk," the ministry said.