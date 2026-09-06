Other countries to join US in Strait of Hormuz to ensure safe navigation — official

NEW YORK, September 6. /TASS/. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said he is certain that other countries will join the United States in an effort to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

"Well, it is today, but I think as you look forward, other nations will come and work with us in this endeavor," he told CNN when asked whether the US Navy’s presence in the strait has become a new reality. "Certainly, trade for the world is important; shouldn't be just the United States responsibility."

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding envisaging an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, the United States resumed large-scale attacks on Iran overnight to July 8, having accused it of breaching the existing agreements in what concerned the Strait of Hormuz, a global chokepoint for approximately 25% of oil and some 20% of LNG supplies.

The Trump administration recently signaled an end to any large-scale use of force against Iran and a transition to putting economic pressure on the Islamic Republic through sanctions instead.