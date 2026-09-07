MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The Russian army is tightening the encirclement of a Ukrainian military group in the eastern part of the Volchansk in the Kharkov Region, security forces told TASS.

"Assault units of the battlegroup North are tightening the encirclement and advancing through eastern settlements," a source noted.

The systematic elimination of the encircled Ukrainian troops continues in the Volchansk sector. Over the past week, more than 20 pieces of enemy equipment, including armored vehicles, have been destroyed during attempts to break through the encirclement, security officials added.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin reported that another enemy group of up to 2,000 troops had been encircled in the northeastern part of the Kharkov Region. The encirclement covers an area of 460 square kilometers and includes 27 settlements. Eliminating it will allow the front line to be pushed back at least 20 kilometers from the border areas of the Belgorod Region, the president noted.