Witkoff, Kushner fly home after their trip to Kiev — airport

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff and the American leader's son-in-law, businessman Jared Kushner, have flown out of Poland after their trip to Kiev, the international airport in Rzeszow, from where the negotiators' aircraft departed in a western direction, told TASS.

"The special flight departed at 08:04 [6:04 a.m. GMT]," the agency's interlocutor at the airport said. The aircraft arrived in the Polish city of Rzeszow from Moscow on Sunday night after the US emissaries were received by Russian President Vladimir Putin. They then traveled to Kiev, reaching it from Poland by train. Witkoff and Kushner returned to Rzeszow in the same manner.

Earlier, a TASS source in EU air traffic control services noted that the negotiators used a state aviation aircraft for their flight for the first time during all their visits to Russia, rather than a business jet. Their flight to Moscow and then to Rzeszow was conducted on a Boeing C-32A special aircraft - one of those intended for the transportation of top state officials.