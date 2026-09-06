Trump's approval rating falls to record low — Financial Times poll

LONDON, September 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's approval rating has dropped to a record low in a survey conducted by the British company Focaldata for the Financial Times, with only a third of US voters approving of his performance at the White House.

According to the study, only 33% of respondents supported Trump's current political course, compared to 35% a month earlier. At the same time, his support among Republican voters fell to 72%, which is also an anti-record in FT polls.

It is noted that the overwhelming majority of respondents rejected Washington's trade policy and the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, linking them to the rising cost of living for US citizens. Two-thirds of voters believe the US economy is moving in the wrong direction, with another 57% saying that Trump's administration policies have negatively affected their financial well-being. Furthermore, 56% of survey participants expressed dissatisfaction with the latest trade tariffs on Canada, voicing concern over a possible further increase in prices for consumers.

FT also noted a decline in Trump's level of support as a political ally, as 46% of respondents believe that the current president is making the upcoming midterm congressional elections more difficult for the Republican Party. Another 47% stated their unwillingness to support a candidate publicly endorsed by Trump.

The poll was conducted from August 28 to September 1 among 1,914 registered voters, with a margin of error of approximately 2.6 percentage points.