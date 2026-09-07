India, China, South Korea interested in training sailors for Northern Sea Route

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. India, China, and South Korea are interested in training sailors to navigate the Northern Sea Route (NSR), Russian Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin said in an interview with TASS.

"We discussed launching training for Indian sailors to navigate the Northern Sea Route with our Indian colleagues within the SCO framework. We have signed the relevant memorandum and expect to begin practical work within six months," the minister said, adding that China and South Korea are also interested in such training.

The Eastern Economic Forum was held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum was organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS was the general information partner.