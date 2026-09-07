Armed man attempts to attack Democratic candidate for governor of Ohio — TV

NEW YORK, September 7. /TASS/. An armed man attempted to attack Amy Acton, the Democratic Party’s candidate for governor of Ohio, CNBC reported.

According to the TV channel, the incident occurred at a fair in the city of Canfield in Ohio. The assailant rushed toward Acton and injured several people at the event. The politician was not harmed in the incident. The attacker was detained, and several weapons were found in his possession.

No information has been provided about the man’s identity or the reasons behind the attack.