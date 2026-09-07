Norway's military buildup requires Russia take additional measures — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Norway's military buildup, directed against Russia, cannot be perceived by Moscow as anything other than a threat and requires additional security measures, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told a news briefing.

Earlier, Russia’s ambassador to Oslo Nikolay Korchunov told Izvestia that Norway had deployed an artillery battalion of four South Korea-manufactured K9 self-propelled howitzers with a firing range of up to 40 km near the Russian border. Another 24 such systems will be transferred to the Finnmark Brigade by the end of 2028.

"Certainly, such military buildup, which is aimed at our country, Russia, cannot but be perceived as a threat to Russia's security. This is a reason to take additional measures to ensure our security. Our Defense Ministry, as well as other relevant services, are dealing with this," Peskov responded to a question about how the Kremlin views these actions.

By 2030, the Norwegian armed forces will receive 16 South Korea-manufactured K239 Chunmoo MLRS launchers and missiles with a range of up to 500 km.