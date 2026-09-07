Pantsir systems have shot down thousands of targets, including Storm Shadow, ATACMS

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The Pantsir air defense missile systems have shot down tens of thousands of aerial targets, including Storm Shadow cruise missiles and ATACMS ballistic missiles, throughout their operational deployment, CEO of Russia’s arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Deputy Chairman of Soyuzmash Alexander Mikheyev told TASS ahead of the El Alamein International Airshow 2026 in Egypt.

"The Pantsir family of air defense systems has already shot down tens of thousands of aerial targets, including Storm Shadow cruise missiles, ATACMS ballistic missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles of various classes," he said.

The El Alamein International Airshow 2026 will take place at El Alamein International Airport in Egypt from September 8 to 10.