Death toll from shipwreck off northern coast of Cyprus up to 14

NICOSIA, September 7. /TASS/. The death toll from the sinking of the FiloJet high-speed catamaran, which occurred a week ago near the Turkish Cypriot city of Kyrenia, has risen to 14, Unal Ustel, the prime minister of the unrecognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), reported.

"The body of another missing person has been recovered. He is a man who appears to be between 55 and 60 years old. The process of identifying the body has begun. Thus, the death toll from the disaster has risen to 14, and the number of missing individuals has decreased correspondingly to 14," the Kibris newspaper quoted him as saying.

The FiloJet, a double-deck high-speed catamaran with two fiberglass hulls, was sailing on August 30 from the Turkish Cypriot city of Kyrenia to the Turkish port of Tasucu. Shortly after reaching the open sea, the ferry began taking on water, capsized, and sank to a depth of 554 meters. meters. Of the 267 people on board, 239 passengers were rescued. Fourteen people have been confirmed dead, and the same number are still listed as missing.