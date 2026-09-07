Russia’s Yak-130M aircraft can meet needs of most African countries — arms exporter

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The Yak-130M combat trainer aircraft is capable of meeting the combat aviation needs of most African countries, Alexander Mikheyev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Union of Machine Builders Soyuzmash and CEO of Rosoboronexport, told TASS ahead of the El Alamein International Airshow 2026 in Egypt.

"The modernized Yak-130M combat trainer, which serves as a light combat aircraft, will be in high demand among delegations from the air forces of African countries. It is capable of meeting the combat aviation needs of most sub-Saharan African countries thanks to its modern armament, including missiles and aerial bombs, as well as onboard systems," he said.

The El Alamein International Airshow 2026 will take place at El Alamein International Airport in Egypt from September 8 to 10.