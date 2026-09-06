North Macedonia interested in energy cooperation with Russia — politician

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. North Macedonia is interested in cooperating with Russia in the areas of energy, agriculture, trade, and investment, Marjan Dimitriev, a Macedonian politician affiliated with the left-wing Levica party, said.

"There are several areas. First of all, this is the energy sector. Macedonia needs stable energy supplies at a good price. Another area is agriculture and the food industry. Macedonia’s products may be in demand on the Russian market because they are of good quality. Then, I would mention trade and investments. We can attract Russian investments into industry, infrastructure, and other sectors. There are also opportunities in the areas of tourism, education, science and technologies. Russia is a huge market and Macedonian companies should have possibilities to do business here," told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) was held in Vladivostok on September 1 through 4. The main theme of the 2026 forum was "Developing the Far East for the Benefit of Its People." The forum was organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government.

TASS was the forum’s general media partner.