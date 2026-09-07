DPRK, Russia to strive for new results in cooperation — North Korean premier

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The governments of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and Russia will strive for new results in developing cooperation, living up to expectations of the two countries’ peoples who seek shared prosperity, said North Korean Prime Minister Pak Thae Song.

The ceremony marking the completion of construction of a road bridge across the Tumannaya River on the border between the two countries took place earlier on Monday. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Pak Thae Song launched traffic on the bridge via video link.

"On the basis of valuable success and experience gained as the road bridge across the Tumannaya River was constructed, the governments of the two countries, the DPRK and Russia, will strive for further practical results in cooperation, which fulfills the hopes and aspirations of the peoples of both countries as they seek shared development and prosperity," the North Korean premier said.

"The successful completion of [the construction of] the road bridge across the Tumannaya River, which is a key element of the agreements reached by Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, Comrade Kim Jong Un, and Russian President, Comrade Vladimir V. Putin, has secured further intensifying mutually beneficial exchange and cooperation between our countries," he added.

The agreement on the project’s implementation was signed in 2024 in the presence of Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un. In April 2025, Mishustin and Pak Thae Song launched construction.

The total length of the bridge crossing is almost 5 km, with the bridge itself spanning around 1 km. Two traffic lanes are available for vehicles. Additionally, the Khasan automobile border crossing point has been built, with the project providing for 10 traffic lanes. Once the border crossing point reaches full capacity, it will be able to handle 300 vehicles and over 2,300 people per day, the Russian government’s press service has said.