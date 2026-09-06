Putin’s meeting with Witkoff, Kushner shows atmosphere of trust — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting with United States President’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner indicates an atmosphere of trust, at least through this channel of communication, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Pavel Zarubin of Vesti.

"The very fact that the meeting is taking place means that an atmosphere of trust does indeed exist, at least through this channel of communication, and that it is strengthening. As a rule, however, expanded exchanges of such welcoming remarks emerge when there are messages that the head of state considers necessary to convey," Peskov said.