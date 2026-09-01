SCO declaration omits Ukraine conflict, addresses nuclear disarmament

BISHKEK, September 1. /TASS/. Heads of state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries signed the Bishkek Declaration at the summit, the summit organizing committee said.

The declaration contains no mention of the Ukraine conflict. The document comprises a preamble and four sections.

SCO countries outlined coordinated positions on the geopolitical situation, current threats and areas for further cooperation. The declaration also covers several conflicts, including the situation surrounding Iran.

TASS has compiled the document's key provisions.

No interference in states' internal affairs

SCO countries oppose double standards on human rights and interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states: "Member states emphasize the indivisibility, interdependence and interconnectedness of all human rights and recall the universal nature of obligations to respect rights and fundamental freedoms, oppose the use of 'double standards,' particularly on human rights, as well as interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states."

Economy and sanctions

The organization’s member states support further enhancing and reforming the global economic governance system.

SCO members will support and strengthen "an open, transparent, fair, inclusive and nondiscriminatory multilateral trading system based on universally recognized international principles and rules that promotes global economic development, ensures fair market access, and provides special and differential treatment for developing countries."

The member states also "oppose unilateral coercive measures that contradict the UN Charter and other norms of international law, as well as World Trade Organization rules and principles, harm efforts to ensure international security, including its food, energy and humanitarian components, and negatively affect the global economy."

Financial architecture

Shanghai Cooperation Organization countries support the reform of the international financial architecture: "Member states support reform of the international financial architecture aimed at increasing the representation and strengthening the role of developing countries in the governing bodies of international financial institutions, including the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Monetary Fund."

The organization’s members will continue to "develop practical dialogue on strengthening financial cooperation within the SCO Interbank Consortium": "They support speeding up the issue of connecting an authorized bank designated by the Islamic Republic of Iran to the consortium's work."

Middle East

SCO countries voiced "deep concern over developments in the Middle East" and backed a diplomatic settlement.

The organization’s member states expressed support for Iran's sovereignty and called for diplomatic means to resolve the conflict: "Member states, reaffirming their support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, call for the conflict to be resolved exclusively through political and diplomatic means. In this regard, they welcome all efforts aimed at reducing tensions in the region."

SCO members conveyed condolences to Iran over the tragic death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Fight against terrorism

SCO countries "emphasize the inadmissibility of attempts to use terrorist, separatist and extremist groups for selfish purposes": "Member states [of the SCO] strongly condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and emphasize that "double standards" in combating terrorism are unacceptable. They call on the international community to combat terrorism, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, with the central role of the UN <…> in accordance with the UN Charter and principles of international law, with the aim of jointly combating all terrorist organizations."

Nuclear disarmament

The organization’s member states called for strict compliance with nuclear nonproliferation principles: "Member states participating in the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons of July 1, 1968, call for strict compliance with its provisions, comprehensive and balanced progress toward all goals and principles enshrined in the treaty, and support strengthening the global nuclear disarmament process and the international nuclear nonproliferation regime."

SCO members also "emphasize their inherent right to develop research, production and use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes and to engage in equal, sustainable and mutually beneficial international cooperation in this area without discrimination."

Nonmilitary nature of the organization

Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states emphasized that the organization is not a military-political bloc and is not directed against other states: "The SCO operates on the principles of openness, noninterference, equality and mutual respect."

SCO countries "adhere to an approach that excludes bloc-based and confrontational methods of addressing international and regional development issues" and support resolving disagreements and disputes between states peacefully, ensuring lasting international peace and jointly addressing security threats.

Space

The organization’s members reaffirmed the importance of keeping outer space free of weapons of any kind and the need to conclude a legally binding international instrument to prevent an arms race: "They emphasize the need to conclude a legally binding international instrument that would strengthen transparency and provide reliable guarantees against an arms race in outer space."

Missile defense

SCO countries said unilateral deployment of global missile defense systems by individual countries or groups undermines international security: "Member states reiterated that the unilateral and unrestricted expansion of global missile defense systems by individual countries or groups undermines international security and stability. They consider it unacceptable for countries to pursue their own security at the expense of others."

Preserving the memory of World War II

SCO member states reaffirmed their commitment to preserving the memory of the outcome of World War II and preventing historical revisionism: "Member states will continue to preserve the memory of the outcome of World War II and oppose attempts to falsify history."

Afghanistan

SCO members said an inclusive government representing all ethnic and political groups is essential for lasting peace in Afghanistan: "Member states reiterate that only an inclusive government with broad representation from all ethnic and political groups can bring lasting peace."

The organization’s countries reaffirmed their commitment to "establishing Afghanistan as an independent, neutral and peaceful state free from terrorism, war and drugs."

SCO members are ready to support international efforts to promote peace, stability and development in the country.