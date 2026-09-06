Yemeni government forces take control over Hays in Hodeida province — TV

TUNIS, September 6. /TASS/. The Yemeni armed forces have regained control over the city of Hays in the southeast of the Hodeida province, having driven out Houthis of the Ansar Allah rebel movement, the Al Arabiya television channel reported.

According to the TV channel, the city has strategic importance for operations on the country’s western coast. After establishing control over Hays, Yemeni government troops are simultaneously advancing in three areas - northward to al-Jarrahi, eastward to Jabal Ra’s, and southward to al-Barh in the Taiz province.

Meanwhile, clashes between government forces and Houthi rebels continue in several locatrions.

The armed confrontation between the Saudi-backed government forces and Houthi rebels has been continuing in Yemen since August 2014. The situation deteriorated dramatically this summer. The Houthi rebels delivered a massive missile strike on the Red Sea port of Mokha on August 14, resulting in the port’s complete halt.