Kushner refrains from saying is US will toughen pressure on Russia

WASHINGTON, September 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has refrained from saying whether the United States is going to increase pressure on Russia if no visible progress is made toward settling the Ukrainian conflict in the foreseeable future.

"There's no such thing, you know, in the world as forever enemies or forever allies," he told a news conference after talks with Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev, answering a relevant question.

According to Kushner, Trump is looking at the Ukrainian conflict through the prism of the "idea of what the best outcome could be and what benefits all people." "You know, President Trump comes from the business world. In the business world you think about things in the context of win-win," he said. "War is negative sum, you know. Everyone loses from war, whereas you know business and peace is positive sum, and hopefully you can find big benefits from that in a big way."

"Our role is to try to be the ones who are pursuing the peace," he stressed, adding that attempts to settle the conflict in Ukraine are "a very important and noble pursuit."

"And we're going to keep doing it with everything we have," Kushner noted. "And President Trump obviously has a lot of different ways to play it, but he's always focused on what are the best interests of America and the United States.".