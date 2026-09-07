Africa’s interest in Russian weapons growing every year — arms exporter

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. African countries’ interest in Russian military products is growing every year, Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev told TASS.

"African countries are traditional users of Soviet, and now Russian, military products, and their interest in them is growing every year. This is the best indicator of the reliability and demand for Russian weapons on the continent," he said ahead of the international aerospace exhibition in Egypt.

Mikheyev emphasized that "Rosoboronexport fulfills its warranty obligations for the military products it supplies and provides maintenance services within the warranty period specified in the contract documents." "After the warranty period expires, our partners can turn to certified companies that provide maintenance and repair services," he added.

The El Alamein International Airshow 2026 will take place in Egypt on September 8-10.