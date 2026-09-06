Putin notes Russian troops’ success in special mil-op during talks with US negotiators

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. During a meeting with US negotiators on Ukraine, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed to the successes of the Russian troops in the special military operation and expressed confidence in achieving its goals, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"If we get to the point of the meeting, the Russian side provided clear and comprehensive assessments of the situation regarding the special military operation’s developments," he stated.

In particular, Ushakov continued, "the real successes of the Russian Army in advancing in the combat zone were noted, confidence in achieving the set objectives was expressed and, of course, the need to eliminate all the root causes of the conflict was emphasized.".