Putin may meet Trump at APEC summit in China — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin may meet with his United States counterpart Donald Trump at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China if an opportunity arises, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov said in an interview with Pavel Zarubin of Vesti.

"Each of the leaders plans to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Naturally, we will seek to arrange separate meetings for our leader, including with President Xi Jinping. And, if an opportunity arises, our leader will also meet with the United States president," Ushakov said.

He also stressed that if a meeting between Putin and Trump takes place, the substance of their dialogue will depend on how long the meeting lasts.